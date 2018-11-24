BURLINGTON — People’s United Bank announced it has awarded $2,000 to The Mentor Connector in Rutland to fund one-on-one mentoring for ages 5-21 in Rutland County, with the goal of helping them develop life skills, educational curiosity and workforce readiness.
"We are so grateful for the continued support of People’s United Bank. This donation will fund an array of skill-building activities for our youth to prepare them for success in life and the workplace,” said Chris Hultquist, executive director for The Mentor Connector.
“Supporting youth in Rutland County has always been a focus for People’s United Bank. We are proud to partner with The Mentor Connector in changing young lives in our community through mentoring," said Chuck Sharp, market manager for People’s United Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.