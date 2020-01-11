EAST BARRE — Relocating to a former granite shed at 963 East Barre Road, Margison MetalWorks has more than tripled their former Brookfield shop space, now allowing for multiple jobs and projects that require a lot of square footage. The shop specializes in metal custom designs and fabrication.
