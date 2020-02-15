MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Integrated Architecture, P.C. (VIA) of Middlebury accepted two awards at Efficiency Vermont’s recent Better Buildings by Design Conference recognizing VIA’s work on the Shelburne Pierson Library and Historic Town Hall, with its Best of the Best Honor Award for a large commercial project. The project also won the first-ever Better Buildings People’s Choice Award.
Completed in the summer of 2019, the new library and renovated town hall provide a 21st-century community center that combines current technology with a respect for Shelburne’s historic architecture.
