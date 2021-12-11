MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced that secretary of Human Services Mike Smith will retire at the end of the year, after his second stint leading the state’s largest agency. In addition to its pandemic response role, the Agency of Human Services oversees six state departments, 12 district offices and a network of community partners and providers.
A veteran, Smith served in the U.S. Navy, first with the Underwater Demolition Team 21 and then as a member of SEAL Team Two. He served in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1977-78 and as deputy state treasurer from 1995-99. Secretary Smith also served as the secretary of the Agency of Administration and secretary of the Agency of Human Services in the administration of Gov. Jim Douglas.
Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson, who has played an integral role in the state’s COVID-19 response, including Vermont’s nation-leading vaccination efforts, will serve as interim secretary following Smith’s departure.
