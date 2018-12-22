MONTPELIER — During the most recent quarter, the Vermont Economic Development Authority approved $5.1 million in financing to support commercial, agricultural, small business and energy development projects throughout Vermont.
Among the financing approvals were Saxtons River Distillery LLC, Brattleboro; PurposeEnergy Inc., Shelburne; NU Chocolat LLC, Burlington; LWI Metal Works, Morrisville; Bove Brothers Solar LLC, Londonderry; and Royalton Gravel Pit GLC Solar LLC, Royalton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.