MONTPELIER — State officials recently attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of MITI Mfg. Co.'s new facility in the Fairbanks Scales building in St. Johnsbury.
During a state-led trade mission to Montreal, Quebec, in November 2018, Governor Scott and administration members met with MITI owner Jean-Patrick "JP" Lariviere to discuss the company’s possible relocation to Vermont; New York and New Hampshire were also contenders for the new facility's location.
MITI, a division of Montreal-based firm, Sekurcorp, manufactures parking enforcement devices and portable decontamination showers. The company had been based in Colorado since 1961.
