BURLINGTON — Mobius, Vermont’s Mentoring Partnership, announces the organization has changed its name to MENTOR Vermont, effectively immediately.
“Changing our name to MENTOR Vermont was a great opportunity for our organization and the mentoring field in the state of Vermont,” said Chad Butt, executive director of MENTOR Vermont. “We remain an independent nonprofit, and now our new name will enable us to better clarify our role and the work we do.”
For more information, visit www.mentorvt.org.
