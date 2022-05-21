WESTFORD — The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association announced they have secured $637,000 in federal funding to support their Sugarhouse Certification Program. Last summer, its Sugarhouse Certification Program, investing in technical education and expertise for Vermont’s maple producers, was begun. Creation of the program was also supported by a Specialty Crop Block Grant through Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. This new program collaborates with Vermont’s maple producers to ensure the entire industry continues to make consistently high-quality products that comply with state and federal food safety regulations.
