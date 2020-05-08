As winter turned to March with the promise of glorious spring skiing, the 2919-20 ski season was looking good with great snow conditions.
Then mountain resorts abruptly shut down mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The timing was particularly cruel for Vermont’s ski areas as good snow seasons typically engender enthusiasm for purchasing the next year’s season passes. With “early-bird” deadlines varying from March to June, first-tier pass pricings offer consumers significant savings.
Just as importantly they put pre-season revenues into area coffers.
With the season cut short and the many uncertainties about when mountain resorts might get back to usual operations, the prospect of selling future passes presents a significant and unprecedented challenge, noted Adam White, director of communications for Vermont Ski Areas Association.
“Ski areas lost millions of dollars due to the early shut down and that makes it all the more important to have strong pre-season pass sales so they can head into next season with a strong customer base and bounce back,” White said.
Early-bird pass discounting fits in with businesses wanting “to presell for both revenue flow and planning purposes,” he added.
“For small businesses like ours, sales of season passes help us pay for our employees to maintain and improve the infrastructure this off-season,” said Ski Magic President Geof Hatheway.
Pass revenues are important to large companies, too. Vail Resorts reported “pass products generated approximately 47 percent of total lift revenue for Fiscal 2019.”
The global mountain company focuses on the stability that season pass sales, which end in November prior to the start of a new ski season, bring in business prediction for lift and other revenues like food, retail, rentals and lodging.
Appreciating closure disappointments, job losses, economic uncertainties, and stresses the pandemic has engendered, ski companies large and small have extended early-bird deadlines and developed a range of offerings to address concerns and provide some assurance to loyal customers who love to recreate on snow.
Loyalty appreciated
On April 17, Ikon Pass skiers and riders learned that due to the shortened season discounts would be doubled for 20-21 pass renewals — $200 credit for Ikon Pass and $100 for Ikon Base Pass.
The early-bird deadline was extended to May 27.
Additionally, Adventure Assurance was introduced, offering the option to defer the use of 20-21 passes to winter 2021-22 “for any reason with no fee” for decisions made between Sept. 10 and Dec. 10, 2020.
“We understand skiers and riders may feel unsure about the future and it may be difficult to commit to adventures still months away,” said Alterra Mountain Company Chief Marketing Officer Erik Forsell.
The Ikon Pass is a collaboration of Alterra, which owns 15 areas including Stratton and Sugarbush; POWDR, owner of 11 resorts including Killington and Pico; Aspen Skiing Company; Boyne Resorts, and many independent mountain companies.
Also new are an Ikon Session 4-Day Pass and the additions of Mt. Bachelor and Windham Mountain to Ikon destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
New for Stratton and Sugarbush, Ikon Passes and Base Passes (some blackout dates) will provide a full season of skiing.
On April 27, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz announced “a comprehensive plan” to address passholders' concerns about the early closures and to “provide improved coverage for the future” that honors guest loyalty by “providing peace of mind for next season.”
Vail Resorts is providing 2019-20 passholders “credits toward the cost of 20-21 passes of at least 20 and up to 80 percent, if they weren’t able to use their pass at all,” explained Bonnie MacPherson, communications manager – Northeast for Vail Resorts, parent company of Okemo, Stowe, and Mount Snow Resorts.
A minimum credit of 20 percent was based on the “resort closures in mid-March impacting about 20 percent of the core season,” CMO Kirsten Lynch explained in a release.
The spring early-bird deadline was also extended to Labor Day.
New “Epic Coverage provides refunds for qualifying personal events as well as certain resort closures, like COVID-19. We understand that times have changed so Epic Coverage is free for all passholders,” MacPherson said, noting it replaces the need to purchase pass insurance and redefines pass protection.
Epic Mountain Rewards is a new loyalty program offering passholders of Vail Resorts owned mountains a discount of 20 percent off food and beverage, lodging, and other services.
On March 3, Vail Resorts announced the new Northeast Value and Northeast Midweek Passes, which offer access to 18 areas, including Okemo, Mount Snow, and Stowe plus 14 former Peak Resorts. “These are exciting offerings that present tremendous value for skiers and riders on the East Coast and include Epic Coverage,” MacPherson said.
More options
Killington Resort and Pico Mountain are addressing early closures by issuing vouchers that can be applied to 20-21 season or multi-day pass products with the value commensurate with the 2019-20 product purchased.
Customers were also reimbursed for unused spring passes, day tickets, lessons, lodgings and the early-bird deadline was extended through July 15.
Also new, an Ikon Base Pass is being included in a Killington Beast 365 All Season Pass — skiing/riding, bike park, golf, Adventure Center, bonus perks included. The subscription pass allows monthly payments, but if the resort is not open due to COVID-19, passholders will not be charged that month.
To address future uncertainties, a full refund will be offered for any reason for anyone who did not use their 20-21 pass before Nov. 20, 2020.
“If a passholder can no longer use their season pass due to an injury, becoming pregnant or the loss of a job, to name a few reasons, we will credit a proportional amount of the purchase price. That credit/refund policy has been included at no charge for all passes for several years now,” Communications Manager Courtney DiFiore said.
Magic Mountain lowered pass prices by up to 10 percent over last year for its early-bird passes with extended June 15 deadline. Magic also added a new extended payment plan, three new passes, and a pass credit guarantee if COVID forces a closure.
“Some typical fall products may not be sold this year and all-day tickets will be at full retail price in order for Magic to be able to remain open. All will depend on how COVID-19 progresses, so nothing is firm, but we want our customers to be aware of these possibilities as they make their decisions,” Hatheway said.
Jay Peak Resort extended its early-bird deadline to June 8 with a $25 fee charged at the time of online purchase and balance charged to credit card 60 days later. Refunds will be given for any reason through Oct.1 and in the un likely event of not being able to open for winter 20-21, a full refund or credit to the following year can be chosen.
At Burke, 2019-2020 passholders are receiving $100 credit per household purchase of $489 or more and $50 credit for other passes (toward 20-21 renewals) with early-bird deadline extended to June 8.
Smuggler’s Notch reduced prices for various passes purchased by Memorial Day by $30 over last year’s prices (senior 70+ reduced $10).
Bolton Valley extended its first pass deadline to April 27 (summer rates slightly higher) and offered a new payment plan option for some all-terrain passes. Additionally, if closed for winter 20-21, passes will be deferred to 21-22. If not open for 11 weeks, discounts of 10 percent per closed week will be issued for 21-22 passes. If due to COVID fears someone is not going to use a pass, 80 percent of purchase will be applied to a 21-22 pass purchase.
One family of Bolton skiers who bought packs of day-tickets in the past purchased four season passes, noting “support of our local mountain, convenience of passes, and the payment plan made it the right choice.”
Such commitment to snow sports and loyalty to local or favorite areas will play an important role for ski areas going forward. With the ski industry bringing in more than $925 million in direct spending and employing 12,000 persons per season, it will also impact the Vermont economy.
Asked about potential benefits of Vermont being a drive market at a time when some may hesitate to fly, White said, “Vermont has always benefited from being within driving distance of the Northeast’s largest population centers, Boston and New York City. Customers from those key markets make up a significant portion of ski areas’ business every season and will no doubt play a key role in the bounce back from this health crisis and its effects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.