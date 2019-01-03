MONTPELIER – The Main Street Alliance of Vermont welcomes Julia Rogers and Ricky Klein to the Vermont State Board.
Rogers is founder of EnRoute Consulting in Stowe, which provides mentorship and logistical support for young people.
Klein is the head brewer and chief visionary officer at Groennfell Meadery and Havoc Mead in Colchester.
Main Street Alliance of Vermont is a statewide organization committed to elevating the voices of small business owners to advance policies supporting small businesses, employees and the communities they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.