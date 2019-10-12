MORRISVILLE — Manufacturing Solutions Inc. (MSI), a Vermont-based contract manufacturing company, was awarded the 2019 platinum-level MVP Workplace Well-Being Award. The award recognizes 20 companies and organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of their employees through workplace wellness programs.
An MSI long-term company goal is to enable its 250 employees to make healthy life choices. Wellness programs MSI has been recognized for include:
● On-Site Fitness Center ● Weekly Healthy Snacks ● Team & Individual Fitness Challenges ● Smoking Cessation Classes ● Family Fun Days ● Weekly Physical Therapy ● Annual Health Expo ● Annual MVP Biometric Health Screening ● Biannual Health Screening by Local Hospital ● Chair Massages ● Flu Shots ● Lunch & Learns
MVP Health Care is a not-for-profit health insurer with more than 700,000 members in New York and Vermont.
