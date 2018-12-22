BERLIN — Molly McFaun was recently hired as a University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator for Orange and Washington counties.
She was Washington County 4-H Foundation president from 2011-18, and will provide support to 10 area 4-H clubs, including after-school and in-school programs.
McFaun grew up on a Barre Town farm and was a member of the Trailblazers 4-H Club of Plainfield.
