CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Vermont native Heidi Myers has joined the Sterling College staff to fill the newly created position of Associate Dean for Marketing and Communications. Myers, from Lake Willoughby, is a Champlain College graduate and worked for 20 years as the custom sales and marketing strategist for Louis Garneau USA, makers of cycling apparel. She is also the founder of the Rasputitsa Spring Classic mud season event that in past years has brought 1,500 cyclists to the Northeast Kingdom.
