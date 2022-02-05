BURLINGTON — Main Street Landing announced Owen Lapierre has been promoted to director of Buildings and Grounds. He has worked for the company for 12 years and has assumed all property management and construction projects. Lapierre has a degree from UVM in Environmental Engineering, completed the Lake Champlain Chamber's Leadership Champlain Program, and is a member of the Steering Committee for Burlington's 2030 District Project working to reduce energy consumption 50% by 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.