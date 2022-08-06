RANDOLPH — Gifford welcomes Brigid Meehan-Brese, DNP, to its team of primary care providers. She comes to Gifford after spending nearly four years at Springfield Hospital. Meehan-Brese will be seeing patients at Gifford’s Rochester Health Center where she will take over for Dr. Erwin Lange, who retired this year after joining Gifford in 2016.
Meehan-Brese received her associate's degree in nursing from Vermont Technical College in Randolph and her doctorate of nursing practice at the University of Vermont. Before starting her medical career, she was a singer, musician and composer arranging musical scores and performing in several operas nationally and internationally.
