ESSEX JUNCTION — United Ways of Vermont President Jim Curran has announced Elizabeth Gilman as the organization’s new executive director.
United Ways of Vermont works in coordination with the state’s seven local United Ways to promote and support health, education and financial stability.
Gilman began working for UWVT in 2015, providing care coordination for families through the child development program Help Me Grow Vermont, serving as program manager since 2018. She has worked for more than three decades in the human services field advocating for Vermont families and individuals with a focus on mental health, substance use disorders and homelessness.
She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and is a Certified Information and Referral Specialist through the national Alliance of Information and Referral Systems.
