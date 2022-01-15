MIDDLEBURY — Greg Prescott has been named Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op’s new general manager.
He began his career in the café at Harvest Co-op in Massachusetts, and comes to the GM position with experience in managing retail grocery operations and in particular, a career focused on promoting and selling nourishing, artisanal and local food. For the last five years, he has been the co-op’s first store operations manager.
