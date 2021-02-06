Former Vermont legislator Janssen Willhoit of St. Johnsbury joins Allan Sullivan of Dorset in forming a new Vermont-based Civil Litigation and Criminal Defense Law Firm, under the name Sullivan Willhoit PLLC. Having offices in Manchester, Brattleboro and St. Johnsbury, their new firm will bring together their existing practices. The firm will also provide business-related legal services and meet the family law and wills and estate needs of its clients.
Sullivan, 64, served from 2015 to 2017 as General Counsel at Vermont’s Agency of Human Services, after spending over 30 years in the practice of law, to include as a former federal prosecutor for a dozen years and as a white-collar and commercial litigator at two AM LAW 50 law firms.
Willhoit, 42, served two-terms in the Vermont General Assembly representing St. Johnsbury. His prior firm focused primarily on providing criminal defense and family law services in both Windham and Caledonia counties. In 2018, Willhoit was also the Vermont Republican Party nominee for Attorney General.
