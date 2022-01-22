WATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Mental Health announced Kelly–Anne Klein as the new Medical Director. A board-certified psychiatrist, she comes to the department from Rochester Regional Health in New York where she served as Medical Director. Before her time in New York, Klein served as the Medical Director of Emergency Psychiatry at the University of Vermont Medical Center for three years. In that role, she collaborated extensively with existing systems, such as the local Community Mental Health Agency, the Vermont Department of Mental Health, and leadership at regional hospitals, including the Brattleboro Retreat.
