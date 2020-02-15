NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies officials announced the new online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program, which is designed to provide students with the communication, leadership and problem-solving skills needed as a high-level manager. The program is set to begin in May.
For more information, visit online.norwich.edu/BSbusinessadmin.
