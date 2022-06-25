WATERBURY CENTER — Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) has opened a second location in Waterbury Center to increase community access to orthopedic and sports medicine. Located off Vt. Route 100N, near the Cabot Annex, it provides an alternative to the Berlin location for residents in the Mad River Valley, Waterbury and Stowe and the surrounding areas.
J.P. Begly, MD, a CVMC orthopedic surgeon and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team volunteer physician, Sara Graves, MD, MS, also an orthopedic surgeon, along with Orthopedic Physician Assistant Helen Hollenbach, PA-C, will offer care.
Dr. Begly joined CVMC from Vail’s Steadman Philippon Research Institute where he completed a one-year sports medicine fellowship focused on minimally invasive hip, knee and shoulder interventions. He attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases–Orthopedic Surgery.
Dr. Graves specializes in minimally invasive endoscopic carpal tunnel release, as well as knee and hip replacements. She attended the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles and completed her Orthopedic Surgery internship and residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
