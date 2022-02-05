MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong VT, a new nonprofit primary care and community organization, announced Sierra Miller, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the practice and is now accepting new primary care patients, including infants, children, teenagers and adults. Miller is a Board-certified family nurse practitioner with expertise in the primary care of LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent patients, sexual and reproductive health, and trauma-informed care for patients of all ages. She is an advocate for Health at Every Size, and for empowering patients of all ages and abilities to take charge of their health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.