RUTLAND — Pure Water for the World Inc. has announced the appointment of Alice Urban as board president and election of two new board members, Jean Pillard and Tom Brandvold.
Urban is deputy director of business development with Tetra Tech International Development, a global consulting firm to advance sustainable development. She has more than 10 years of experience working in international aid and development.
Pillard is a Haitian national who previously served as Haiti’s ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Brandvold is owner and president of Premier Water & Energy Technology, a commercial and industrial water treatment company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
