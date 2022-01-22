MONTPELIER — After nearly three decades of service to corporate clients and private litigants throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, Richard Windish has joined the law firm of Primmer Piper Eggleston and Cramer. His practice concentrates on the litigation, negotiation and resolution of civil disputes involving businesses, individuals and insurance carriers. Windish has trial experience in both federal and state courts, as well as before various administrative agencies. He is based in Woodstock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.