RUTLAND — O’Brien Shortle Reynolds & Sabotka PC welcomes Anna Leeper as staff accountant. She comes to the firm with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Johnson & Wales University. Leeper will add her previous tax experience skills gained from employment within a local skin care company and CPA firm in Rhode Island.
