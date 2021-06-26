CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Four new members are joining Sterling College board of trustees to oversee its mission to advance ecological thinking and action through affordable experiential learning.
Cathy Berry is one of the founders of Slow Money, focusing on investment in agriculture and local food systems, and of BALLE, focusing on creating vibrant local business communities across the country.
Christopher Janeway is a licensed clinical mental health counselor specializing in affirmative care for LGBTQ+ people of all ages.
Helen Ouellette's experience in higher education includes as faculty, administration and chair of the New England Association of Schools and College’s Commission on Institutions of Higher Education.
Chief Don Stevens has advocated to obtain legal recognition, acquire land and federal settlement agreements for the Abenaki people and is a political activist, artisan, educator, environmentalist and informational technologist.
