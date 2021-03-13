BURLINGTON — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) announced three new members to the organization’s board of directors: Kehvon Didehbani of Solidarity of Unbridled Labor, Beth Rusnock of National Life Group and Suzanne McDowell of King Arthur Baking Co.
Kehvon Didehbani is Solidarity of Unbridled Labour managing director. Based in Burlington, the Studio is a collaborative team of designers, strategists, organizers and cultivators of ideas, with a goal of helping ideas grow in the world, by design. His career started in New York City where he spent 10 years working for advertising firms with clients such as American Express, Capital One, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Microsoft, LL Bean, Virgin and Harper Collins. While there, he volunteered for Junior Achievement New York and taught marketing skills to children in inner-city public schools.
Suzanne McDowell is King Arthur Baking Co. vice president of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability. After 5 years as co-CEO, she will begin this newly created role to fulfill King Arthur Baking’s corporate mission to develop and drive its programs to benefit society and support a more sustainable world.
Beth Rusnock is National Life Group Head of Community Relations and National Life Group Foundation president. She co-founded Do Good Fest, a music festival that benefits the National Life Cancer Treatment Center’s patient fund, established ending childhood hunger as National Life’s corporate cause, and created and managed the Main Street Grant program to support struggling Vermont communities.
