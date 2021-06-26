MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System announced the appointment of two new members of the board of trustees, Shirley Jefferson and Susan Zeller, and the re-appointment of Shawn Tester, CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by Gov. Phil Scott.
Dr. Shirley Jefferson, of South Royalton, is the associate dean for Student Affairs and Diversity at Vermont Law School, where she’s worked since 1999. She also serves as an associate professor of law and is a graduate of Vermont Law School and Southeastern University. Originally from Selma, Alabama, Jefferson marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis as a young girl and at age 17, integrated her high school.
Sue Zeller recently retired from the Vt. Agency of Administration as chief performance officer. She previously served as the deputy commissioner for the Department of Finance and Management. She previously worked for Fortune 500 companies and private corporations. Originally from Florham Park, New Jersey, she serves as vice president of Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
