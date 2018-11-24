MONTPELIER — Kim Nolan, of Shelburne, was appointed to serve a four-year term on the Vermont Commission on Women.

She is an Executive Leadership Team member and senior director of City Market Co-op, a community-owned food cooperative with two locations in Burlington.

Nolan has worked with leaders and diverse teams for 25 years, helping create engaged workplaces and learning environments that make a positive impact.

