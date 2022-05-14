Nominations are now being accepted for the $15,000 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial, Community Leadership. This eighth annual award is to encourage and reward a leader who places the highest value on the public good, makes that vision real, and mentors emerging leaders.
The awardee must be a Vermont resident who has not yet received the prize. Nominations will be accepted through the Vermont Community Foundation’s website until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.
For more information, visit vermontcf.org/conhoganaward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.