MONTPELIER – The Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting applications for the annual Vermont Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence.
To nominate a business, school, community or entrepreneur for a sustainability project they took on during 2018, visit dec.vermont.gov/environmental-assistance/governors-awards. The deadline to apply is June 13.
