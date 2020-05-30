MONTPELIER — Green Mountain United Way recently released the first round of granted funds from its COVID-19 Emergency Relief & Response Fund, providing between $750 and $2,000 in granted funds to the following nonprofit organizations:
Barre Community Justice Center, Burke Senior Meal Site, Catamount Film & Arts, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, Danville Senior Activity Center, Downstreet Housing & Community Development, East Burke School, Enough Ministries, Family Center Washington County, Good Samaritan Haven, North Country Hospital, Town of Charleston, Umbrella, Lamoille Family Center & United Way Lamoille County.
— Staff report
