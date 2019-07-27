SHERBROOKE, QC — Northstar Fireworks, of East Montpelier, represented the United States at the International Fireworks Competition, La Fete Du Lac Des Nations, taking second place overall.
Several pyrotechnic companies competed with the theme “The Fire Within,” which led to an "inspiring show meant to touch the audience's soul and mind," according to a release. Northstar Fireworks is a family-owned company started in 1985, with offices in East Montpelier and St. Johnsbury.
