NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Design+Build Collaborative earned praise from the American Institute of Architects, Vermont Chapter, with a Citation Award in the Education category.
The award was for a project led by Architecture Professor Tolya Stonorov in which she and her students partnered with Montpelier’s Union Elementary School and the community to design and build an outdoor classroom/playhouse called NEST as part of the school’s playground renovations.
