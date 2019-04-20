Northfield Savings Bank announced changes to its Board of Trustees. Kyle Dodson, of Winooski, will replace outgoing member Lauren Wobby who will continue as corporator after completing her term this month.
Dodson is president and CEO of Greater Burlington YMCA, and has been active in several community organizations, including as corporator for NSB and member of Burlington School Board, Board of Directors at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Conservation Law Foundation and co-chairman of the City of Burlington’s Ad Hoc Committee for Diversity & Equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.