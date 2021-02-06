NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has been designated the lead institution of the nation’s Senior Military Colleges in creating a Department of Defense Cyber Institute program through a recently awarded two-year, $19.5 million grant.
The six schools, Norwich University, Virginia Military Institute, The Citadel, Virginia Tech, University of North Georgia, and Texas A&M, will create a pipeline of qualified cyber-professionals in various critical work roles.
As the lead institution, Norwich University will execute $4 million over the two years, creating a program office to manage a joint integrated program enabling the development of academic, experiential (internal/external), and educational infrastructure for potential military and civilian Department of Defense cyber-workforce.
