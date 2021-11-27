RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, provider of skilled home health and hospice services, announced that Ann Pollock, RN, Jamie Rosploch, OT, and Janet Hodge, PT have successfully completed the Certificate for OASIS Specialist-Clinical exam and may now use the COS-C designation. The Outcome and Assessment Information Set (OASIS) is a data set required for use in home health agencies countrywide to measure outcomes and processes and to determine reimbursement for home health patients.
+2
+2
+2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.