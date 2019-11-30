WOODSTOCK — The Ottauquechee Health Foundation (OHF) welcomed supporters to its Polar Plunge. The inaugural event, held as one of OHF’s two annual fundraisers, raised over $5,000 for the organization. Fifty-one plungers took to the beach of the Kedron Valley Inn’s pond dressed in costumes ranging from bunnies, to fish to convicts and chickens. Over 50 spectators cheered them on. Donations support OHF’s Good Neighbor Grant and Homecare Programs.
