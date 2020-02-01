SPRINGFIELD — One Credit Union presented Jamie Hathaway, CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, with a check for $18,000 at the One CU annual team meeting. This money was raised as part of a 2019 yearlong effort with the help of One Credit Union members and staff in local communities.
