BARRE — Williamstown native Emma O'Neill has joined William Raveis Real Estate in Barre.
Marketing, business management and customer relations have been mainstays of her professional life. A lifelong animal lover, Emma studied Agribusiness at Vermont Tech, and put her passion to work upon graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.