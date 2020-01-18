BRISTOL — In its 2019 Winter publication, Culture Cheese Magazine named Onesto crackers of Bristol one of the “Best Accompaniments of 2019” to pair with cheeses.
“Receiving this recognition means the world to us. Culture is my go-to source for all things cheese-related. To have them honor our crackers is a dream come true,” says Jane Ciccone, founder of Onesto Foods.
Onesto Foods, founded in 2014, has a mission to create amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as they can. Learn more at www.onestofoods.com
