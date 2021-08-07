LUDLOW — The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its 64th annual meeting at the newly renovated Calcutta’s Sports Bar & Restaurant at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow.
Scott Duffy, of Rockledge Farm Woodworks, was announced as the 2021 Member of the Year for being selected as the business to represent Vermont at the “Made in America Day” at the White House (although the event was cancelled due to COVID), stepping up to co-chair the inaugural “Best of Vermont” Summer Festival committee, and his service on the chamber board of directors.
Holger Stoltze, of The Governor’s Inn, was selected as a 2021 Volunteer of the Year for his work helping the “Gathering Spots” Artisan Picnic Table project and his efforts on the “Best of Vermont” Summer Festival Committee.
Stephen Plunkard, of Q4! Associates, was also selected as a 2021 Volunteer of the Year for his efforts on the Okemo Valley Regional Transportation HUB Project and his service on the “Best of Vermont” Summer Festival Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.