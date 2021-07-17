SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont announced the election of two new board members, Thomas Paron and Shane Rogers.
Thomas Paron is a semi-retired financial services executive who specialized in defined contribution plans and TPA services for the K-12 educator market for 35 years. Today, he is Compass Capital Management President, servicing over $700 million in assets. He was also a principal of National Financial Partners and has been on numerous not-for-profit boards and financial services advisory boards.
Shane Rogers is the Strategic Communications and Network Weaver with the New England Grassroots Environment Fund where he works building equitable and inclusive environmental systems. He was previously the Farm to Plate communications manager at Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund. He is also co-director for New Leaders Council-Vermont, a training institute for up-and-coming leaders and a former journalist.
