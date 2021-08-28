MONTPELIER — Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce announced the appointment of Premila Peters to the Capital Debt Affordability Advisory Committee (CDAAC). She is president of Data Innovations, a health care information technology company in Colchester and serves on the boards of Vermont Mutual Instifieurance, Vermont Business Roundtable Foundation and the King Street Center.
Peters holds an MBA from the University of Vermont and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bombay, India, as well as the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a Cerd Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in Vermont.
