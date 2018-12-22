“Remember as a child being told how good vegetables were for you? Back then you would eat brownies over broccoli any day. But now that you’re older, you know some things are worth effort and sacrifice. Next time you’re faced with the choice to ski corduroy or crud, choose the latter. If you want to be healthier, you’ll choose broccoli. If you want to improve your skiing, you’ll choose crud.”
So wrote Doug Pierini, a member of the Professional Ski Instructor Association (PSIA) Demo Team and training supervisor at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (Wyoming) in 2003, for SKI Magazine.
Since then, his efforts have led to a career in ski-area management and his position as general manager of Okemo Mountain Resort and chief operating officer for Vail Resorts’ Northeast Region. (Vail Resorts is a global ski company that acquired Okemo and its Triple Peak sister resorts Mount Sunapee and Crested Butte on Sept. 27.)
Joys of skiing
Raised in Watchung, New Jersey, by parents who were part-time ski instructors, Pierini learned to ski at an early age and raced. After graduating from Rutgers University in 1993 with a BA in economics and accounting, he landed a position at Jackson Hole, where he taught skiing and managed the ski school (1994-2003).
Pierini said he didn’t plan a career in management. But he discovered that he “enjoyed managing” and pursued an MBA from the University of Phoenix, which he received in 2000.
He also discovered that he enjoyed the challenge of leadership as he served on the PSIA National Team, where he helped develop ski technique and training programs (including curriculum and teaching manuals), traveled the world representing the U.S. and trained those who train instructors.
Pierini served as ski school director for Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, and then as director of resort services at Alpine Meadows and Homewood Resorts, where he further expanded his management experience and duties.
Vail Resorts
Pierini joined Vail Resorts in October 2010 as vice president of skier services at Breckenridge, where he oversaw multiple departments, including the Ski and Ride School and others that involved serving guests year-round.
He was also involved with developing the strategic direction of the resort and parent company, and said he enjoyed being on the team of the “ski industry leader.”
In June 2016, he was promoted to vice president and general manager at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, where he had oversight of all resort operations until assuming his current position Oct. 25.
As GM at Okemo, he oversees some 30 departments, including all aspects of mountain operations and several large revenue centers, and conducts weekly meetings with the resort’s leadership team.
As COO of the new Northeast Region, Pierini is implementing Vail Resorts’ policies and systems at Okemo, as well as at Stowe (acquired 2017) and Mount Sunapee. Their general managers report to Pierini, who will work with them on strategic planning and other projects.
While noting that Vail Resorts retains the individual character and culture of each resort it acquires, Pierini said that changes would include such things as Vail’s scanning process. This year the company is implementing direct-to-lift access for guests who purchase lift tickets in advance. The use of handheld scanners and mobile technology allows those guests to bypass the ticket window and save time. The areas are also transitioning to Vail’s snow reporting system, among other changes made to offer a consistency across company resorts.
Okemo
In speaking to a group of media Dec. 8, Pierini emphasized that Okemo would retain its family focus, citing Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar as resorts that retained their unique characters.
He added that Vail Resorts puts major investments early on into its new acquisitions — $35 million over two years across the four 2018 acquisitions (Stevens Pass included). Major updates and redesigns are slated for Okemo’s Summit and Sugarhouse lodges for 2019. Other future improvements will be in line with needs for the area, and those decisions will include listening to ideas from guests, Pierini said.
Asked why the Epic Passes are not sold after a November deadline (early December this year due to the acquisitions), Pierini said Epics are “incredible product offerings for guests” with great prices. Citing their value, with access to all Vail Resorts areas and partners worldwide, he said in return the company seeks a commitment from guests with upfront payments. He said that other partner passes, like the Ikon passes, are good for competition and “keep us on our toes,” while also benefiting skiers.
This year, 925,000 Epics were sold (750,000 last year). Company reports note the focus on ”the stability” that season pass sales bring in business prediction for lift and other revenues like food, retail, rentals and lodging.
The track record of the Muellers (Okemo’s former operators) made Okemo “an attractive resort to purchase and take to the next level,” Pierini said. Citing it as a “good addition” to the Epic family, he praised the resort as “a special place, where pride is taken in mountain operations,” adding “it operates on a level we like to see.”
Pierini said he skied at Okemo in the early 1990s and his wife taught there. He said they both have family in the East, and the move to Vermont is a “homecoming for us.”
