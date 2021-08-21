BURLINGTON — VBSR member Waste Free Earth is coordinating a partnership of local businesses to design a “community-shared system” for plastic #4 recycling in Chittenden County, including Burton Snowboards, Casella Waste Systems, Chittenden Solid Waste District, City Market, Onion River Co-op, OnLogic and Ski Rack.
As the production of single-use plastic increases, many businesses want to do their part by contributing to recycling efforts for hard to recycle items, including plastic #4 low-density polyethylene (LDPE), also known as plastic film. Currently, there is no curbside or pick-up recycling program for plastic film in Chittenden County.
Waste Free Earth developed the community-shared systems model following the community supported agriculture (CSA) model that farmers have used for decades as an alternative to big-box retailers. It is seeking business community partners to support the program’s development, with a goal of $20,000 of preliminary funding to launch the initial project.
