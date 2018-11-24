MONTPELIER — The Life Insurance Policy Locator, launched by the Department of Financial Regulation through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, has matched consumers with policies totaling $98,255 in the past 12 months, Nov. 4, 2017 through Oct. 31, 2018.
The free national locator service connects consumers with lost life insurance policies or annuities of a family member or close relationship. In Vermont, 34 beneficiaries have been matched with $112,125 since November 2016.
For more information, visit www.dfr.vermont.gov/.
