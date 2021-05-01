CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College welcomes three new senior leaders to its administration.
Dr. Lori Collins-Hall, past provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Antioch College, has accepted the role of senior vice president and chief operating officer. Former Sterling faculty and senior adviser to the president, Nicole Civita, JD, LL.M., has accepted a new role as vice president of Strategic Initiatives. Christina Goodwin has been promoted to vice president for advancement after serving as the college dean of advancement and alumni relations.
Collins-Hall has spent 25 years in higher education and prior to Antioch, was a tenured faculty member, assessment coordinator, and chairwoman of the Sociology Department at Hartwick College.
Civita returns to Sterling as vice president of strategic initiatives, after leading the Sustainable Food Systems specialization within the Master's of the environment professional graduate program at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She has current and former faculty affiliations with the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics and the LL.M. Program in agricultural and food law at the University of Arkansas.
Goodwin has been promoted to vice president for advancement after serving as the Sterling’s dean of advancement and alumni relations since May 2018. Prior to Sterling, Goodwin spent 16 years in the nonprofit sector as a leader and fundraiser for organizations delivering conservation and human services in Vermont communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.