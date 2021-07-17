MIDDLEBURY — National Bank of Middlebury announced David J. Provost has been appointed to its board of directors.
He is executive vice president of finance and administration at Middlebury College with primary responsibilities of planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities, as well as accounting, finance, student financial services, investments/debt/treasury, forecasting and strategic planning. His experience includes as senior vice president of finance and advancement at Champlain College and before that, working many years in the ski and accounting industries. Provost was born in Northfield and grew up in Montpelier.
