MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing, a Montpelier-based publisher and imprint of Multicultural Media Inc., announced five of its books received awards from the 2022 Human Relations Indie Book Awards to recognize indie authors who have written with a focus to interactions among people.
The Rootstock winners are:
"Collecting Courage: Joy, Pain, Freedom, Love — Anti-Black Racism in the Charitable Sector" by Nneka Allen, Camila Vital Nunes Pereira and Nicole Salmon (Eds.): Gold Winner, Cultural & Diversity Human Relations Indie Book; Gold Winner (tie), Collection of Human Relations Indie Short Stories or Essays.
"Walking Home: Trail Stories" by Celia Ryker: Gold Winner, Travel Human Relations Indie Book; Silver Winner, Motivational Memoir Human Relations Indie Book; Silver Winner, Personal Determination Human Relations Indie Book.
"Horodno Burning" by Michael Freed-Thall (Rootstock Publishing): Gold Winner (tie), Historical Realistic Fiction Human Relations Indie Book.
"I Could Hardly Keep from Laughing: An Illustrated Collection of Vermont Humor" by Don Hooper and Bill Mares: Gold Winner, Humor Human Relations Indie Book.
"Preaching Happiness Creating a Just and Joyful World" by Ginny Sassaman: Gold Winner (tie), Self-Help Human Relations Indie Book.
